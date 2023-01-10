Inside boho bride Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's private island wedding – exclusive album The couple shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO!

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch wanted to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary by renewing their commitment to one another, but after the coronavirus pandemic got in the way, they put their plans on hold.

No doubt model Abbey was shocked, then, when her husband – with the help of her sister Elle – pulled off a surprise second wedding during a family holiday to the Maldives. And yes, the "magical" beach ceremony on the private island was just as breathtaking as it sounds.

The couple began dating in 2006 and tied the knot in June 2011 at Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire. Eleven years and four children later, they renewed their vows at the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort on 17 December 2022 (one day before the World Cup final) in front of their kids Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack.

The couple shared their wedding photos with HELLO! Magazine

"We've come so far and I’m actually more in love now after all this time," said Peter. "Ab is my best friend and our wedding in 2011 was a wonderful event, but this was so much more chilled, relaxed, romantic."

His wife was quick to praise his sweet surprise, which she only found out about days beforehand. "Pete’s quite romantic at heart; he has definitely earned himself brownie points for the next few years," she added.

Take a look inside Abbey and Peter's wedding album, which they shared exclusively with HELLO! Magazine, including Abbey's sheer lace bridal gown, their children's special roles and the guests' unconventional outfits…

Photo: Karis Kennedy and Jack Kennedy

In a departure from her classic mermaid strapless gown for her first wedding, Abbey chose a much more daring look for her sunset beach ceremony. She was pictured in a vintage lace dress made by family friend and dressmaker Sylvia which highlighted her toned figure, layered over high-waisted underwear.

To finish off her boho look, Abbey added a matching floor-length veil and a simple white bouquet.

She arrived via a private boat, stepping barefoot onto the white sand, which she described as "like icing sugar", while traditional Maldivian drummers played and oil lanterns led the way towards the aisle.

Despite the stunning scenery, Peter couldn't take his eyes off his bride, who he said "stole the show." He gushed: "Abbey looked incredible, and even after 11 years, I still got butterflies when she walked down the aisle."

"It was paradise, everywhere you looked," explained Abbey, whose children scattered red rose petals in between the guests' chairs.

They were all dressed in matching bridal white outfits, with bridesmaid Sophia wearing a strapless mini dress while Liberty looked sweet in a full-skirted frock and their younger brother wore a white shirt and shorts.

The couple exchanged vows under a white floral arch from their original wedding which faced towards the ocean.

"I hadn’t prepared any vows; I just spoke from the heart," said Abbey, before adding: "Pete said some incredible words to me; we were both nearly in tears. It was so special to bless our 11 years of marriage. It felt like a fairytale."

Abbey and Peter were pictured hugging guests, who also followed the white dress code, and their kids after the ceremony.

The happy couple and their 21 friends and family members then sat down at a long wooden table on the beach to feast on Maldivian starters followed by a surf-and-turf main course served with mini jacket potatoes, just like their original wedding breakfast.

Abbey and Peter chose chocolate and Victoria buttercream sponges decorated with handmade white icing roses, which they cut with some help from the children.

In another nod to their former nuptials, the couple danced to their original wedding song, Sometimes You Can’t Make It on Your Own by Abbey's favourite band U2.

"The Maldives is a magical place, so to renew our vows there was perfect. It still feels like a dream," said Abbey.

