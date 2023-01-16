Abbey Clancy wears red mini dress to announce big news with Peter Crouch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Abbey Clancy is no stranger to looking fabulous in an array of outfits. And at the weeknd, the stunning star took to Instagram to announce the news she is joining forces with her husband, former England footballer Peter Crouch, to announce their new podcast, called The Therapy Crouch.

In a teaster, which mother-of-four Abby shared on Instagram, the model can be seen cuddled up to her husband, wearing a tiny red dress and black high heels, whilst Peter rocks a swish suit. Love!

We will definitely be tuning in when the first episode drops on Tuesday.

Abbey wearing red as she announces podcast news

The Crouch family have been very busy lately; having just returned from the Maldives where they renewed their wedding vows.

"We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth," Abbey told HELLO! as she and Peter exclusively shared the full photo album from their unforgettable day, which took place on 17 December on a secluded private island at the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, in front of the couple’s family and closest friends.

The couple were joined by their children: Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack and family including Abbey’s mum Karen for the intimate ceremony, which took place under an arch of white roses, which had also featured at the couple’s June 2011 wedding.

Abbey’s barefoot boho-style bridal look comprised a delicate vintage lace dress, made by family friend and dressmaker Sylvia, and a matching ethereal veil.

"Abbey looked incredible, and even after 11 years, I still got butterflies when she walked down the aisle," Peter told the magazine. "It was a stunning island, but Ab stole the show – I’m a lucky man."

