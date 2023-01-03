Exclusive: Peter Crouch reacts to Abbey Clancy's seriously daring sheer lace wedding dress The former footballer and the model renewed their vows in the Maldives

Peter Crouch surprised his wife of ten years Abbey Clancy by organising a very special surprise vow renewal in the Maldives.

The former footballer turned their family holiday into a wedding celebration, and while he planned every detail in advance, the one thing he couldn't anticipate was his reaction when he caught sight of his bride.

The couple, who shared their day exclusively with HELLO!, exchanged vows for the second time on the beach on a private island. To tie in with the boho theme, Abbey opted for a vintage lace dress made by a family friend and dressmaker Sylvia. It featured a V-neck and an open back, and she showed off her model figure by layering the sheer material over high-waisted underwear, finishing off her daring look with a matching lace veil.

Sharing his thoughts about her bridal outfit, Peter sweetly admitted: "Abbey looked incredible, and even after 11 years, I still got butterflies when she walked down the aisle.

Abbey wore a sheer lace wedding dress for her beach vow renewal. Photo: Karis Kennedy and Jack Kennedy

"It was a stunning island, but Ab stole the show – I’m a lucky man." The groom, meanwhile, looked smart in a cream suit and a white shirt. The couple both chose to go barefoot in the sand, which their children had scattered with red rose petals.

Abbey had only found out about the plans just days before the ceremony took place, so she didn't have long to organise her dress fittings!

The couple exchanged vows for the second time in the Maldives. Photo: Karis Kennedy and Jack Kennedy

Her outfit was very different from the one she wore for their first wedding ceremony on 30 June 2011. The Giles Deacon dress, which reportedly cost around £10,000, featured a strapless neckline and fishtail skirt with a long train.

At the time, Abbey accessorised with a pair of drop earrings and wore tousled waves in her hair.

Abbey and Peter started dating in 2006 and got married five years later at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire. They are now parents to 11-year-old Sophia, Liberty, six, Johnny, four, and two-year-old Tommy.

