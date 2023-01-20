Andy Murray makes rare reference to wife Kim after gruelling Australian Open win What he had to say was very unexpected

Andy Murray made a rare and hilarious reference to his wife Kim Sears after his Australian Open second round win on Friday.

Following a gruelling five hour and 45 minute match against Thanasi Kokkinakis which took the players from their Thursday night start into the early hours of Friday morning, the tennis star was in a surprisingly light-hearted mood during his post-match interview.

The Scottish player was discussing his amazing win with former Australian Open winner John Fitzgerald when he turned the conversation to the topic of his wife in order to make a few self-deprecating jokes.

WATCH: Andy Murray jokes about his wife in hilarious post-match interview

"I don't know how I managed to get through it," Andy said, referring to the challenging five sets that had him and his rival Thanasi playing until four in the morning.

"I did start playing better as the match went on," he continued, before adding: "And yeah, I have a big heart."

"You have a big everything, I think," replied John in an effort to compliment the predictably modest player.

This prompted Andy to make the incredibly funny reply: "I'm not sure my wife would agree."

The married couple share a laugh at Cheltenham

Andy and his wife Kim have been married seven years and live together in a stylish private £5million Surrey-based mansion with their four children. The Wimbledon winner is very open about how much he cherishes his family and especially appreciates his wife's constant support.

But his and Kim's strong bond didn't stop the star from joking about their relationship in Melbourne early on Friday morning.

"I'm aware I don't look particularly happy when I'm playing a lot of the time but that's when I'm on my happiest on the inside," the British player admitted.

Andy fought back successfully to win the second round

"You sure are a strange guy sometimes Andy," John continued, questioning the sporting hero's claim that his focused and sometimes stern demeanour during play isn't doing justice to how happy he really is.

"My wife says that," Andy jokingly replied.

