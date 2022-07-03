Andy Murray's family: Inside the Wimbledon star's private life with wife and children The Scottish sports star shares four children with his wife Kim

Tennis champion Andy Murray is widely recognised as one of the UK's most successful sports stars of all time. Off court, the Scottish sportsman is a self-confessed family man, and his beautiful partner Kim Sears is always spotted courtside cheering on her husband amongst Wimbledon's most prestigious guests.

When he's not battling it out on Center Court, Andy can be found playing tennis at home in his £5million Surrey mansion. The star is reportedly planning to move into a new five-bedroom property with a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court, which is believed to be under construction.

WATCH: Andy Murray and his wife play tennis against each other

Sat on a 28-acre estate, it will also have a courtyard-style garage building to accommodate Andy's fleet of cars and provide plenty of space for his growing family.

Want to learn more about the tennis player's family? Read on to discover the ins and outs of Andy Murray's family tree…

Who is Andy Murray's wife?

Andy first met his wife Kim at a party for the US Open in 2005. At the time, Kim was travelling with her father, Nigel, who was head of the women's section of the lawn tennis association in England.

Their romance developed quickly but the couple managed to keep it under wraps as they spent time getting to know each other.

The couple met as teen sweethearts

Kim was hurtled into the limelight a year later when hopeless romantic Andy won his first ever tournament in San Jose, California and rushed through the crowds to give his stunning new girlfriend a kiss.

She was a teenager still at school at the time. "I went away with him thinking it's fine because he's never going to win so I'll be back in time for school on Monday and then he did!" she later recalled.

Andy stealing a kiss from wife Kim at Wimbledon in 2013

"I remember saying to my mum, you've got to call in and tell them I've got the winter vomiting virus and I won't be in, but then it was on the front cover of the paper so I was busted," she said. We're not swooning, you are.

When did Andy Murray get married?

The couple tied the knot on 11 April 2015, and Kim was every inch the blushing bride as she stepped out in a bespoke Swarovski crystal-encrusted gown by Jenny Packham to marry her tennis champion.

Kim, who was 27 at the time, arrived at Dunblane Cathedral in a sleek silver vintage car, prompted by loud cheers as she debuted her ivory dress fit for a Queen, which featured a full skirt, elbow-length sleeves and an open V-shaped back.

Andy and his glowing bride Kim on their wedding day in 2015

Six years on from their wedding, the happy couple still prefer to keep their personal lives private from their fans, but that doesn't stop doting husband Andy from posting the odd photo of his beautiful wife on Instagram.

The former World No. 1 once referred to his partner as one of his "three favourites" when he shared an adorable photo of Kim and their two border terriers, Maggie May and Rusty!

Does Andy Murray have children?

The Wimbledon champion shares four children with his wife Kim – Sophia, six, Edie, four, two-year-old son Teddie and a fourth child – another girl – who was born in March 2021.

In an interview with This Morning's Alison Hammond, he gave a rare insight into their busy home life with four kids about the house.

Andy's family includes two border terriers, Maggie May and Rusty

"Seeing the kids sitting at the table, behaving and eating their food and going to bed at the right time, those sort of things make me proud," the star admitted, as per The Mirror.

Andy, 34, further revealed that five-year-old Sophia is already showing an interest in sports. "My eldest daughter plays tennis once a week and if she wanted to I'd be happy – but at their ages, it's important to be doing stuff with their friends."

When did Andy Murray have a fourth child?

The doting dad became a father-of-four during lockdown, when it was revealed that Kim had secretly given birth after an extremely private pregnancy. The tennis star initially declined to reveal whether they had had a boy or a girl, but it was later uncovered the couple had welcomed a daughter.

Sharing a rare insight into his family life during lockdown, Andy told The Times in 2020: "At the time coronavirus started I was rehabbing, and I was actually fine missing tennis because everybody else was missing it as well. I just got to spend lots of time with my family at home."

