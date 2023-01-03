Andy Murray supported by fans as he and wife Kim share disappointing news Andy Murray and wife Kim are the owners of Cromlix Hotel, which is between Edinburgh and Glasgow

Not only is he a force to be reckoned with on the tennis court, but Andy Murray is also a successful hotelier with the Cromlix Hotel, situated between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

However, on Tuesday he and wife Kim shared a disappointing update with fans and prospective guests as they announced that the hotel was to close for the next three months. Thankfully the hotel will soon reopen, and when it does it will have been refurbished and ready to welcome travellers from across the globe.

Sharing the news, the pair posed in the snow outside the hotel, which looked magnificent in the back of the scenic shot.

"Happy New Year from all of us at Cromlix!" they shared. "Today, we have said goodbye to our final Hogmanay guests and are closing our doors for a 3 month period of refurbishment.

"This house is incredibly special to us and we are so excited for the improvements; we hope you will be too! We will be sure to keep you updated and in the meantime, you can find out more about our plans and why now is the right time for a change at the link in our bio."

Andy and Kim shared the update online

Their followers were quick to support the move, with one writing: "Everyone needs a little face-lift now and again. Look forward to visiting again when done."

A second added: "A special place for us, that explains why we can't stay for our anniversary as we usually try to do! Looking forward to seeing the transformations following the renovations," while a third penned: "Looking forward to visiting again - good luck with the renovations."

Andy and Kim own the hotel

Last year in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Andy revealed that the thing he enjoys the most when the tennis season ends is spending time with his family.

Asked what tennis fans can expect from him in 2023, Andy revealed he will be travelling Down Under for the Australian Open. "I've got a pretty busy schedule planned," he added. "I'll be kicking off the year in Australia which I always really enjoy.

"I'll be playing a tournament out there, and then the Australian Open. After that I'll be doing some more hard-court tournaments, then hopefully the clay, and then back to the UK for the grass-court season."

As for Wimbledon? "Yes, that's the plan," he noted. Despite being plagued by various injuries, Andy's focus remains on winning matches. "For now, I'm still focussed on playing tennis and winning matches," he said. "I've been pleased with my progress this year, but there are definitely some areas to improve on.

