Watch Al Roker and Hoda Kotb celebrate the career of longtime friend Kerry Sanders

Al Roker has praised longtime NBC correspondent Kerry Sanders for his "honesty and versatility" as the journalist retired from The Today Show after over 30 years.

"I cannot even begin to tell you how much I am going to miss @kerrynbc for his wit, grace, curiosity, drive, honesty and versatility.," Al shared on Instagram on January 17. He continued: "Truly one of a kind. Here’s to the next chapter for you and your dear wife, Deborah. Thanks for capturing the moments, @photonate."

Kerry also received a moving on-air tribute from Al, Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and the rest of the team, which you can see in the video below.

"I didn’t know he was retiring. We’re all going to miss him. God bless him in this next chapter," commented one fan as another shared: "Kerry, you are amazing at your craft and will be so missed! Your segments were the best!"

The sad news comes a week after Al's jubilant return to the sofa after almost two months away as he had been admitted to hospital twice in a short space of time due to blood clots traveling to his lungs.

The beloved weatherman wasted no time in joking around with his friends on set, and on Instagram shared a photo of himself sitting with his co-stars and his wife, ABC News host Deborah Roberts.

The team with Kerry (center)

The TV favorite looked happy and healthy as he resumed his duties,and minutes into the start of the program it was clear emotions were running high.

"The tears are already flowing – Al Roker is back," Savannah said, adding: "Al, to say we have missed you doesn't even begin to describe it."

"I have missed you guys so very much, you are my second family," Al replied, before joking: "And it's nice to be wearing pants."

