Al Roker overjoyed to return to Rockefeller Center after absence from NBC studios Al Roker has been recovering at home after battling blood clots

The Today Show star Al Roker was overjoyed on New Year's Eve as he "finally got to see my pal, @30rocktree in person".

Taking to Instagram, Al shared that he had visited L’Avenue at Saks, a restaurant inside the iconic department store that looks out over Rockefeller Center and Fifth Avenue. "It is a beauty," he added, alongside a video of the tree lit up and New Yorkers and tourists alike ice skating underneath its towering frame.

WATCH: Al Roker returns to Rockefeller Center

"So glad you were able to see the tree!!! I hope you’re continuing on the upswing!!! Missing you on Today!" commented one fan, referencing Al's continued absence as he recovers from health issues.

"I'm glad you got to see your ole pal... missed the bantering this year. Our family has been praying for you & your family. Continue with your recovery... we're here in the gap for you Al!!" added another.

It has been a difficult time for the Today star who earlier in December was discharged from the hospital after a four-week stay for blood clots that traveled from his legs to his lungs.

"Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone," he captioned a picture of a bouquet of flowers on Instagram in mid-November.

Al's wife has been looking after him

However a day after his release he returned to hospital where he stayed for several more weeks.

After returning home, he was surprised by his colleagues outside of his home as they arrived to sing Christmas carols while wearing Santa hats. The moment quickly left not only Al in tears, but also the rest of the cast of the show, leading Al to joke: "I'm surprised you did that without a prompter."

He added: "I just want to thank you all. It's been a long, hard slog and I've missed you all so very much. All these faces, it just means the world to me. And my family."