Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts enjoy first date night since health battle The Today star spent two months recovering after severe health problems

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts celebrated their first date night on Friday since his recovery from a "life-threatening" illness.

The Today star accompanied Deborah to the theater to watch a revival of Death of a Salesman and they looked so happy to be out and about again in a sweet photo, she shared on Instagram to capture the special occasion. In one image, the couple are beaming from ear to ear as they sit in a restaurant, with Deborah affectionately leaning towards her husband, who looks fighting fit.

WATCH: Deborah Roberts reveals Al Roker was a 'medical mystery' during health battle

Loading the player...

Other images see them posing with the cast of the play, and Deborah shared a touching message to accompany her post.

She wrote: "Friday fulfillment. We made it!! Our first major outing in a while. And what a breathtaking night, with my sweetie as we finally caught the revival of Death of A Salesman with the brilliant @wendellpcg and his stellar cast.

TRENDING: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announce arrival of third baby in unexpected way

POPULAR: NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey's Hawaiian home is truly jaw-dropping - see inside

"@alroker and I were scheduled to see this show just days after he fell ill. But we got here just days before it wraps. And what a breathtaking performance. Bravo to the masterful production team who reimagined this classic work! #wow #gratitude."

Al and Deborah finally enjoyed a night at the theater

The couples' date night comes after Deborah joined Al at Today for his big return on Friday 6 January to share details of his recent health battle, which saw him undergo a seven-hour surgery and lose half of his blood after he suffered internal bleeding.

It was revealed that Al's issues started out "as a few stomach pains" before escalating to blood clots in his lungs, which doctors suspect stemmed from him having COVID-19 in September.

The couple met the cast of Death of a Salesman

He also had internal bleeding, which resulted in surgery that revealed two bleeding ulcers. "I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was," he said on the show of his medical team at the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

The surgery turned into a seven-hour operation as doctors also resectioned Al's colon, took out his gallbladder, and operated on his duodenum, part of the small intestine. "I went into for one operation, and I got four free," Al joked.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.