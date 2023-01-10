Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares sadness following his return to the show The beloved weatherman was off for two months due to health issues

Al Roker is in high spirits after making his eagerly-awaited return to Today last week following his concerning health battle – but his wife, Deborah Roberts, is not feeling so cheerful.

Just days after her husband's big TV return, the ABC journalist took to Instagram and admitted she was feeling "sad" and "let down" because she had to put away her festive decorations, claiming "holiday cheer" is well and truly behind her.

Deborah posted three photos, one of which was of her and Al smiling widely in front of their Christmas tree. A second image was a close-up of the tree, with its lights shining brightly.

The third photo showed the now empty spot where the tree once stood in a corner of their living room. "Well that's a wrap. Holiday cheer from 2022 in the rear-view mirror along with so much else," she captioned the photos.

"Still, I always feel a bit sad taking down the sparkle. Anyone else? #holiday letdown #bye 2022," Deborah added.

Al spent Christmas at home after being hospitalized twice

The TV star's post comes after she joined Al at Today on Friday to share details of his "life-threatening" illness, which saw him undergo a seven-hour surgery and lose half of his blood after he suffered internal bleeding.

It was revealed that Al's issues started out "as a few stomach pains" before escalating to blood clots in his lungs, which doctors suspect stemmed from him having COVID-19 in September.

Deborah felt sad removing her holiday decorations

He also had internal bleeding, which resulted in surgery that revealed two bleeding ulcers. "I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was," he said of his medical team at the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

The surgery turned into a seven-hour operation as doctors also resectioned Al's colon, took out his gallbladder, and operated on his duodenum, part of the small intestine.

"I went into for one operation, and I got four free," Al joked.

