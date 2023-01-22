Nadiya Bychkova reveals heartbreak in post with rarely-seen daughter: 'I'm finding it very hard'

Phoebe Tatham
Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova lifted the lid on one of her latest parenting struggles after spending time apart from her daughter, Mila.
Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova shared an incredibly candid parenting confession on Saturday after spending time apart from her daughter, Mila.
The dancer, 33, made the admission during an impromptu Q&A session on her Instagram Stories. When asked whether she finds it hard being away from her daughter, the blonde beauty explained: "Yes, I am finding it very, very hard…
"But I always make sure when I am with her… I am there 100 per cent [praying hands emoji] and she knows and understands that mummy has to work to be able to provide…"
Elsewhere, the Ukrainian-born dancer gushed about her upcoming reunion with her daughter. In response to questions about Mila potentially joining the star on tour, Nadiya excitedly revealed: "Absolutely, yes [thumb's up emoji] She loves the show, but she might be dancing herself during the show more than actually watching it [laughing face emoji]."
The dancer shares her daughter with her ex-fiancé
Nadiya shares her six-year-old daughter with her ex-partner, Matija Škarabot. The dancer ended her engagement with the football star in 2021, and she has since found love with fellow Strictly co-star, Kai Widdrington.
News of Nadiya and Kai's blossoming romance emerged in April 2022, with Nadiya revealing how she and Kai had already been dating "for a couple of months".
The professional dancer's heartbreaking admission comes after the star stunned her legion of fans with a dazzling update.
The lovebirds met on Strictly
Taking to Instagram, Nadiya shared an ultra-glamorous portrait of herself dressed up to the nines in a jaw-dropping sequined gown. Her glitzy nude dress featured billowing Bardot sleeves, a bridal-inspired train and elegant ruched detailing.
In her caption, the mum-of-one wrote: "Born to shine," alongside a sparkle emoji. Fans went into meltdown over the image, but it was Nadiya's boyfriend, Kai Widdrington, who had the sweetest response. Reacting to his partner's portrait, the 27-year-old simply posted a trio of red heart emojis.
Nadiya looked flawless
One follower enthused: "So beautiful, always shining," while a second commented: "You look incredible," followed by a heart eye emoji.
"Stunner," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Classy queen."
