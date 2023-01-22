Nadiya Bychkova reveals heartbreak in post with rarely-seen daughter: 'I'm finding it very hard' The professional dancer shares daughter Mila with her ex-fiancé

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova shared an incredibly candid parenting confession on Saturday after spending time apart from her daughter, Mila.

The dancer, 33, made the admission during an impromptu Q&A session on her Instagram Stories. When asked whether she finds it hard being away from her daughter, the blonde beauty explained: "Yes, I am finding it very, very hard…

"But I always make sure when I am with her… I am there 100 per cent [praying hands emoji] and she knows and understands that mummy has to work to be able to provide…"

Elsewhere, the Ukrainian-born dancer gushed about her upcoming reunion with her daughter. In response to questions about Mila potentially joining the star on tour, Nadiya excitedly revealed: "Absolutely, yes [thumb's up emoji] She loves the show, but she might be dancing herself during the show more than actually watching it [laughing face emoji]."

The dancer shares her daughter with her ex-fiancé

Nadiya shares her six-year-old daughter with her ex-partner, Matija Škarabot. The dancer ended her engagement with the football star in 2021, and she has since found love with fellow Strictly co-star, Kai Widdrington.

News of Nadiya and Kai's blossoming romance emerged in April 2022, with Nadiya revealing how she and Kai had already been dating "for a couple of months".

The professional dancer's heartbreaking admission comes after the star stunned her legion of fans with a dazzling update.

The lovebirds met on Strictly

Taking to Instagram, Nadiya shared an ultra-glamorous portrait of herself dressed up to the nines in a jaw-dropping sequined gown. Her glitzy nude dress featured billowing Bardot sleeves, a bridal-inspired train and elegant ruched detailing.

In her caption, the mum-of-one wrote: "Born to shine," alongside a sparkle emoji. Fans went into meltdown over the image, but it was Nadiya's boyfriend, Kai Widdrington, who had the sweetest response. Reacting to his partner's portrait, the 27-year-old simply posted a trio of red heart emojis.

Nadiya looked flawless

One follower enthused: "So beautiful, always shining," while a second commented: "You look incredible," followed by a heart eye emoji.

"Stunner," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Classy queen."

