Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova showcases impressive abs in sporty crop top

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova boasts an enviable figure, and on Wednesday, the dancer showcased her rock-hard abs in a sleek sporty ensemble.

Over on Instagram, the mother-of-one treated her fanbase to a gorgeous mirror selfie giving centre stage to her stylish black sports bra and matching underwear.

The blonde beauty looked flawless as she paused for a quick photo inside a luxe-looking changing room.

Nadiya wore her platinum blonde locks down loose around her shoulders and opted for a touch of natural-looking makeup in the form of neutral eyeshadow and a nude lip.

The dancer looked flawless

In her caption, she included an inspirational quote which read: "Do it for you [white heart emoji] #betterneverstops @castore_sportswear".

Fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the TV star, with one writing: "Love hair parted in the middle like that, frames the face nicely," whilst a second noted: "Beautiful picture".

"Absolute goals [flame emoji] stunning inside and out," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Body envy," followed by a strong-arm emoji.

Nadiya and Kai met on Strictly

Nadiya's sultry snapshot comes after the professional dancer shared some exciting news alongside her beau, Kai Widdrington. Taking to social media, the loved-up duo delighted fans with news of their upcoming 2023 tour.

"Can't believe we're about to say this, but we're going on TOUR in spring 2023!!" Kai and Nadiya said in a joint message, alongside a promotional poster.

"This genuinely is a dream come true for both of us. We're so excited to finally share it with all of you. We hope you come along for the ride! Tickets are now on sale, link in bio."

Nadiya with her pet pooch, Snoopy

Lovebirds Nadiya and Kai found love on the BBC dancing show in 2022, shortly before the Strictly Come Dancing official tour hit the road. Since confirming their romance, the smitten couple have enjoyed a string of seriously romantic trips including a Parisian getaway and a luxe hotel stay in London.

And back in October, Ukrainian-pro Nadiya and Kai adopted an English bulldog. At the time, Kai posted: "We have managed to keep it quiet for a week now whilst our latest edition has settled in… but everyone please welcome 'SNOOPY'".

