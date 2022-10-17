Strictly's Helen Skelton makes rare comment about the pressures of being a working single mother Her ex Richie Myler is expecting a new baby with his girlfriend

Helen Skelton may be enjoying her time on Strictly Come Dancing, but the Countryfile star has admitted juggling life as a single mum can have its moments.

MORE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez message to Helen Skelton as she admits 'what a week'

Appearing on Lorraine on Monday, the 39-year-old presenter - who has three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler - was asked how she balances, "me time and work".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson responds after fiancé Gorka Marquez's comments on Helen Skelton

Helen replied: "Of course I struggle. I lump work into 'me time'. Not everyone does Strictly for their work. For me, lower the standards. My kids don't always go to school in fully ironed school uniforms sometimes. Delegate!"

MORE: Gemma Atkinson responds after fiancé Gorka Marquez's comments on Helen Skelton

SEE: Strictly's Helen Skelton: see 10 cutest photos of the star's children

The mum-of-three then described her work and time on Strictly as the perfect "me time" for her. The rare personal admission comes shortly after her dance partner Gorka Marquez heaped praise on Helen following their passionate paso doble, which scored them a commendable 29.

"Can I just say something, I know you have been having a difficult time and I know you may not feel like you're beautiful, good enough or anything," he said.

The TV star appeared on Monday's Lorraine

"But if you don't believe in yourself, I believe in you, everyone here believes in you," while the entire cast broke out into rapturous applause for the blonde beauty.

READ: Strictly's Helen Skelton reveals new nickname for dance partner Gorka Marquez

Just days before, it was revealed that her ex Richie Myler is having a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill - six months after he left the family home. The former couple's shock split took place in April, four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie.

The TV presenter had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years, and as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

In a short statement confirming their separation at the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.