Isla Fisher shares heartbreak following death of beloved dad: 'This pain is going to get worse'

Isla Fisher penned a deeply emotional statement on Sunday following the devastating death of her father, Brian.

Taking to Instagram, the Confessions of a Shopaholic actress posted a slew of touching throwback snaps in honour of her beloved father.

Alongside the photographs, Isla gushed: "How do you live without someone that you can't live without? How lucky am I to have had you as my dad. You were hilarious, positive and my best friend."

She continued: "No matter what was going in my life on you always asked me if I was having fun. I know this pain is going to get worse as the days between when I last saw you increase and that is very scary."

Isla mourned the loss of her father

The actress finished by adding: "I love you so much. Thank you for being the greatest father."

Fans and friends raced to share their heartfelt condolences, with one writing: "Oh my love I’m so very very sorry," whilst a second noted: "Oh my heart is broken for you sweet Isla. I am sending you All of my love and healing".

A third remarked: "I'm so sorry for your loss, sending you love and light," and a fourth added: "Big condolences. Losing a parent hurts bad. Let the grief wash over you and just cry and cry. Your dad is always around you".

The star took to social media

Isla's emotional message comes after the 46-year-old shared a glimpse inside her busy family life. Speaking to the Australian's Women's Weekly, the star revealed her very hands-on approach to parenting.

"One of the perks of being an actor is you have a bunch of silly voices in your back pocket to whip out at bedtime," she explained, before adding: "If somebody is having a problem at school or something, I'll tailor the bedtime story a little bit to align with whatever's going on."

Isla and Sacha tied the knot in 2010

Isla is married to fellow actor Sacha Baron Cohen. The loved-up couple share three children together: Olive, 14, Elula, ten, and Montgomery, five.

The much-loved duo met in 2001 at a "pretentious party" in Sydney. Sacha later confessed to the New York Times that they had bonded over "taking the mick out of the other people in the party".

