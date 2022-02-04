Isla Fisher's mother-daughter photo will leave you seeing double The actress shares three children with Sasha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher celebrated her birthday with an abundance of well-wishes from her loved ones.

The Wolf Like Me actress took to her Instagram Stories to thank everyone who had sent her gifts and messages on her 46th birthday.

MORE: Isla Fisher wows fans in red leather skirt and killer heels

She included photos and videos and a very special one with her own mom, Elspeth.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Isla Fisher stars in Wolf Like Me

In the throwback photo, the pair were holding hands and smiling for the camera. "And thanks to my mum for birthing me," Isla captioned the sweet family photo.

They looked so much alike with their red hair and broad smiles and the photo was bound to spark an emotional reaction from proud Elspeth.

MORE: Isla Fisher floors fans in chic gold mini dress in jaw-dropping new appearance

MORE: Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen celebrate wonderful news with stunning pictures

Isla is a parent herself and has three children, two daughters and a son, with her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen.

Isla and her mom look so alike

The couple rang in their 20th wedding anniversary last year, much to the disbelief of their fans, who were stunned it had been that long.

The much-loved duo met in 2001 at a "pretentious party" in Sydney. Sacha later confessed to the New York Times that they had bonded over "taking the mick out of the other people in the party".

MORE: Isla Fisher stuns in low-cut swimsuit for jaw-dropping beach photo

MORE: Everything you need to know about Isla Fisher

He said it was love at first sight for him as he found Isla "hilarious," although he thinks she took more convincing of their future together.

Isla and Sacha have been married for 20 years

"I knew instantly," he added. "I don’t know if she did. It's taken her about 20 years to know."

They are incredibly private when it comes to their private life and their children.

Speaking to Marie Claire, Isla said: "Motherhood is actually my favorite topic but I keep it private. I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age.

"I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny."

She added: "All kids have the right to just be kids and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about mine."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.