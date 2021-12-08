Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen celebrate wonderful news with never-before-seen pictures They share three children together

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen marked a magical moment together as they rang in their 20th wedding anniversary, leaving some fans stunned.

The longtime couple both delighted and shocked their social media followers when they revealed it had been two decades since they tied the knot.

The Australian actress shared several never-before-seen photos with Sacha as they gave a glimpse into their very private lives.

Alongside the images, she wrote: "Happy Anniversary. 20 YEARS. If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever, Winnie the Pooh."

The intimate photos showed Isla and Sacha having a blast in a series of fun costumes. In one snapshot, the Borat star even wore a shirt covered in photos of Isla's face.

The post sparked a huge reaction from their fans - famous and not - as Helena Christensen exclaimed: "Love you guys," and actress, Reese Witherspoon, also chimed in with: "What a couple of goofballs! Love yall."

Fans loved the sweet photos of Isla and Sacha having fun

Others added: "You two making it look easy! #couplegoals," and many said they couldn't fathom how they could have been married for 20 years.

The much-loved duo - who share three children together - met in 2001 at a "pretentious party" in Sydney. Sacha later confessed to the New York Times that they had bonded over "taking the mick out of the other people in the party".

He said it was love at first sight for him as he found Isla "hilarious," although he thinks she took more convincing of their future together.

Sacha said it was love at first sight

"I knew instantly," he added. "I don’t know if she did. It's taken her about 20 years to know."

Isla also spoke out about their marriage and gushed about her partner in crime.

"Choosing to be together every day is incredibly romantic. I love marriage," she told the Australian Sunday Telegraph. "I think it’s a wonderful institution and it's the most important decision you make.

"Life is filled with highs and lows, and you have a best friend to share it with you. It's amazing. It's like winning the lottery, having a good partner."

