Isla Fisher and her husband Sacha Baron Cohen left Los Angeles to bring up their family in Australia and their new home in the actress' home country is stunning.

The couple keep their three children out of the spotlight but Isla occasionally gives fans a sneak peek into the house where they all live.

Several posts on Instagram show the sun-soaked Sydney home which boasts a secluded swimming pool and a lush, green yard.

Inside, the home is equally as stunning with chic decor, but a homely feel too. Isla and Sacha are proud parents to daughters, Olive, 13, and Elula, ten, and son, Montgomery, five.

She opened up about being a mom and their decision to keep their offspring off social media when she spoke to Marie Claire Australia.

Isla and Sacha moved to Australia in 2020

"Motherhood is actually my favorite topic but I keep it private," she said. "I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age.

"I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny."

Isla and Sacha have been together for 20 years

She added: "All kids have the right to just be kids and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about mine."

The Wedding Crashers actress recently stunned fans with a rare photo alongside the Borat star to mark his 50th birthday.

Isla and Sacha have three children

She accompanied the sweet photo, with a tribute to her husband which read: "Happy 50th Birthday babes. 20 years of laughter, travel, babies, joy and friendship. You bring the RUACH."

Fans couldn't believe they had been together for two decades and also marveled at their youthful appearance.

