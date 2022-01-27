Isla Fisher shocks with appearance in new photo from set of Wolf Like Me The star had an exciting project recently premiere

Isla Fisher sent fans on a rollercoaster of emotions in her latest spooky Instagram post. Her followers were momentarily freaked out, but soon enough delighted with the series of pictures the star recently shared.

MORE: Isla Fisher wows fans in red leather skirt and killer heels

The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress revealed behind-the-scenes pictures from her time on set filming new show, Wolf Like Me. The first image took fans by surprise, as it featured Isla, eyes closed, sitting on a make-up chair and drenched in fake blood. One fan called her appearance "gruesome," though her comments were largely flooded with people raving about the show and pleading for a second season already.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Isla Fisher and Josh Gad star in Wolf Like Me

In a funny play on words pertaining to the theme of the series, one fan commented: "Howling for a second and third and fourth season of Wolf Like Me."

The remaining pictures were certainly easier on the eyes, as they were filled with plenty of greenery and exciting sneak peeks.

Isla captioned the post: "Guys! Thank you so much for watching the show and for all the kind comments. Feeling the love."

Isla on the set of Wolf Like Me

The Peacock mystery series, which also stars Josh Gad, is set in suburban Australia, and follows Josh and Isla getting to know each other after a car crash involving Josh's fictional eleven-year-old daughter, who is played by Ariel Donoghue.

MORE: Isla Fisher floors fans in chic gold mini dress in jaw-dropping new appearance

MORE: Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen celebrate wonderful news with never-before-seen pictures

Isla, who is originally from Australia, had other exciting news to celebrate recently as well.

She commemorated 20 years of marriage with her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen, just as the new year rang in.

Isla and Sacha celebrated 20 years of marriage in December of 2021

The actress shared several never-before-seen photos with Sacha as they gave a glimpse into their very private lives.

The intimate photos showed Isla and Sacha having a blast in a series of fun costumes. In one snapshot, the Borat star even wore a shirt covered in photos of Isla's face.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.