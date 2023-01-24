Mariska Hargitay spends birthday directing new SVU episode: 'A pretty incredible day'

Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay has a lot to celebrate these days, and she is getting all of the love for it.

Coming off of celebrating her 59th birthday on 22 January, the star headed straight back to work on her long-running crime show, where she has even more to celebrate.

The actress is in the process of filming the show's upcoming season, and for the episode they are currently filming, she is helming the director's chair.

Mariska took to Instagram to share with fans a sweet message of appreciation for all of the birthday love, getting emotional in a video taken during a break in between filming.

"Hey everyone, just checking in," she said, before continuing: "I wanted to first thank you all for the birthday love, it's been a pretty incredible day."

She went on to show off the welcoming treat she received from her Law & Order cast and crew, who gave her a sash that labeled her as the birthday girl.

The star was sure to express her gratitude for her fans and friends alike

"I'm having an incredible day," she added, detailing that she was spending her special day on the director's chair.

Teasing an exciting Law & Order episode to come, she revealed: "I'm directing an episode of SVU which has been such an amazing gift and privilege, working with incredible, incredible actors, working with all of these amazing kids, and I get to work with Bradley Whitford and Nancy Travis, not to mention all my amazing cast members."

Mariska is frequently spotted hard at work out and about in New York City

"So, the day has been profound, I was met with love and good wishes," and then I have to show you one more thing," revealing a slew of cast members she hailed as her "dream team."

"I'm feeling very cherished and grateful," she concluded, then adding in the caption: "Thank you so much for all the birthday love. I’m feeling incredibly grateful."

