Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie unite with Today crew to bid bittersweet NBC farewell

The NBC News team is losing one of its most valued members as Kerry Sanders, one of the network's longest-working correspondents, is retiring.

Kerry received a beautiful send off from the team of the Today Show, led by Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who celebrated his journey.

Savannah introduced the story, saying: "We are looking forward to this, but also, our hearts are breaking," showing the overwhelmed Kerry.

"This is a tough one, today," Hoda said, calling the moment "really bittersweet," championing his years of work for the network since joining in 1991.

As Craig Melvin spoke of his exceptional work, Savannah added: "You have brightened our mornings, Kerry, on-screen and off, and we cannot let you go without celebrating your many, many highlights."

Kerry, clearly on the verge of tears after being shown several of his career high points, stated that it was "a dream" to have been part of the team for so many years.

Kerry was given a warm send-off by the team of Today

The other co-hosts took to vouching for how nice and kind he'd been to them over the years as they started off with their jobs.

"The amazing thing about this job," Kerry added: "Was that I got the chance to go everywhere. I reported from every state in the country, 65 countries, every continent, and even the North Pole," leaving the team amazed.

Fans of the journalist took to social media to praise him on his career and wish him a happy retired life, as one wrote: "Happy retirement, wonderful career. Thanks for all the good stories and risking your life."

Another also said: "Congratulations on your well deserved retirement!! You were always my favorite correspondent. Wishing you happiness and good health with chapter 2!"

Several of the show's hosts showed some love for him on social media

Al Roker also dedicated a few words to Kerry on social media, penning: "I cannot even begin to tell you how much I am going to miss @kerrynbc for his wit, grace, curiosity, drive, honesty and versatility.

"Truly one of a kind. Here's to the next chapter for you and your dear wife, Deborah."

