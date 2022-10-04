Mariska Hargitay shows off casual side with fun dance with husband Peter Hermann The TV star let loose

Mariska Hargitay may be known for her no-nonsense presence on Law & Order: SVU, but when off camera, she has a lot more fun in her than fans would think.

She gave them a taste of the bubblier side of her personality with a new video she posted on her social media from a wedding.

The actress and her husband Peter Hermann, attended a close friend's western-themed ceremony over the weekend.

And it certainly looked like they were having a great time on the dancefloor as well, as Peter twirled and leaped around effortlessly with his wife to a country beat.

They were dressed appropriately too, as Mariska wore a black maxi dress with a floral pattern and cap sleeves, paired with white cowboy boots and a cowboy hat, while her husband kept it simple with a button down, jeans, and boots.

"Clearly not his first rodeo," she captioned the clip, including hashtags like "These Boots Were Made for Dancin'" and "Good Ole Time With My Sweetheart."

Mariska and Peter danced it out to a country tune

Her friend Ali Wentworth, who was also at the wedding, commented: "YAAAAASSSSSS!!!! You guys win! But we twirled!"

Many of her fans immediately began gushing over the video of the two, with one saying: "Safe to say this is now #1 on my 'best social media post of the year' 2022 list."

Another added: "Mariska on Dancing with the Stars when??" a sentiment several agreed with, as a third also wrote: "Oh my heart hurts. The most beautiful couple on earth."

The couple recently took a trip abroad, having made their way across the pond to London to attend the Laver Cup at the O2.

The couple recently attended the Laver Cup in London

Mariska, in fact, was part of the historic game, appointed for the coin toss that signaled the start to Roger Federer's last competitive tournament before his retirement.

