Mariska Hargitay shares photo from landmark sporting event amid emotional farewell The SVU star was part of history

Mariska Hargitay has established herself as one of the most prominent celebrities on television, and her fame certainly has found ways to many arenas.

One such arena was London's O2, where the TV star was over the weekend to deliver the all-important coin toss at the Laver Cup.

Not only was it a major tennis event that featured some of the world's top seeded legends, but it also marked the last competitive match for Roger Federer.

The star of the sport left fans around the world emotional when he announced earlier that he would be retiring competitively from the sport and the Laver Cup would mark his last competitive bout.

While the mood was definitely one of sadness and reverence throughout the tournament, Mariska was able to be part of history with her contribution.

"So honored to do the coin toss at @lavercup 2022! And still recovering from saying farewell to the GOAT @rogerfederer on Friday night. We love you Roger!" she wrote alongside her photograph on social media.

Mariska handled the coin toss at the Laver Cup

Many of her fans cheered her on, including her close friend Ali Wentworth, who commented: "You can barely see me back there in the stands clapping!"

One of her followers wrote: "So proud and happy for you!" while another said: "I absolutely LOVE that you got to do this!!"

A third added: "This is super neat and you look AMAZING!" while one also commented: "They are both such special moments! Especially seeing Roger's last match, so memorable."

The Law & Order: SVU actress left for London soon after the premiere of the historic Law & Order crossover episode.

She and husband Peter Hermann got to catch the game and she shared a bit of the emotions that she felt of being part of the event.

The actress described the emotion surrounding Roger Federer's farewell

"Such an honor to be here. Started the evening with a huge smile on my face and left in tears of awe and gratitude and inspiration," she wrote.

Mariska continued: "Thank you @rogerfederer for your elegance, your grace and your exquisite humanity. Thank you for showing us how it's done."

