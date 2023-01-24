Panic! At The Disco to disband after 20 years – fans react Brendon Urie broke the news

Brendon Urie took to social media to reveal that his band-turned-solo project Panic! At The Disco would be disbanding after 20 years.

He shared the announcement alongside the news that he and his wife, Sarah Orzechowski, were expecting their first child.

On social media, the singer wrote: "I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

He concluded by thanking their fans for the immense support over their long journey, adding: "I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us."

The band, which first formed in 2004, will officially disband following their Viva Las Vengeance Tour's final leg in Europe this March.

Fans and fellow musicians alike reacted to the news, with Betty Who saying: "I loved every second I was on tour with you all. You'll be missed."

Brendon announced that Panic! will disband after 20 years

Even the official Instagram account left a comment that read: "Guess they were finally ready to go," while a fan wrote: "Thank you for all these years. PATD literally got me through some bad times and helped me come out."

Another said: "What a ride! Congrats Brendon & Sarah! Sending all my love!" while a third added: "Well, for me, now you did write a tragedy."

The act was first formed as a band with lead vocalist and guitarist Brendon, multi-instrumentalist Ryan Ross, drummer Spencer Smith, and bassist Brent Wilson, with Jon Walker replacing Brent in 2006, and bassist, keyboard-player, and vocalist Dallon Weekes joining in 2010 as Jon and Ryan departed.

Eventually, Dallon and Spencer left as well, and Panic! became Brendon's solo act in 2015, as he performed with touring musicians.

The act was a smash hit in the mid-2000s

The band's pop and alternative rock sound was a pivotal part of the 2000s movement in that direction, with songs like I Write Sins Not Tragedies and High Hopes becoming global top ten hits and accruing five top ten albums over the span of their career with three Grammy nominations.

