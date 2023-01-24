Austin Butler pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after Elvis Oscar nod

For Austin Butler, Oscar nominations morning proved to be bittersweet, as his hit film, Elvis, ended up accruing eight nominations.

Chief among them were its nods for Best Picture and Best Actor for the star for playing the late king of rock and roll, although it came at a somber time.

On 13 January, Elvis' daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, died of cardiac arrest only days after she attended the Golden Globes in support of Austin as he walked away with the prize for his performance.

During his appearance on Good Morning America shortly after the Academy Award nominations were announced, Austin shared his own thoughts in tribute to her.

"Life is full of so many ups and downs, and while this is such a positive moment, I am just…the grief is still so deep with the loss of Lisa Marie," he said.

"I know that this was important to her. So I know she would be very happy right now. While we didn't know each other for a very, very long time, we got very deep very quickly.

Austin received an Oscar nomination for his performance in Elvis

"That was the most meaningful thing to me, when she first saw the film and seeing what it meant to her. So I know she's smiling down right now."

Lisa Marie was full of praise for the musical upon first watching it, tweeting out: "I do want to take a moment to let you know that I've seen Baz Luhrmann's movie Elvis twice now.

"Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully."

She continued: "In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully," even predicting: "If he doesn't get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha."

In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.) pic.twitter.com/qrcj3N1yhy — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) May 14, 2022

Lisa Marie tweeted out her love for the movie after first watching it

The statement concluded: "Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring. I know I'm being repetitive, but I don't care. Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way."

