Helen Skelton poses in bikini as she shares rare photo with one-year-old daughter Elsie The Strictly Come Dancing star shares three children with her ex, Richie Myler

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Helen Skelton shared an adorable new photo with her one-year-old daughter Elsie on Tuesday.

The presenter took to her Instagram stories, where she uploaded a mirror selfie that showed the star beaming as she held up her little girl.

Helen wore a simple black bikini that showcased her dance-honed figure, while Elsie wore a white swimming costume with a multi-coloured print and smiled for the camera.

The doting mum-of-three sweetly captioned the picture: "Little fish," adding a red heart emoji.

As well as young Elsie, Helen shares sons Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, with her ex, Richie Myler, with whom she split up last year, just a few months after welcoming their daughter.

Since her time on the BBC dance competition show, the Countryfile co-host has been impressing fans with her sense of style.

Helen posed for a sweet photo with her daughter Elsie

At the weekend, she wore a stunning Cabaret-inspired look first seen during one of her standout routines from the programme.

On Saturday, the TV star revived the head-to-toe black ensemble for her latest appearance in Birmingham as part of the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour.

Helen looked as sensational as ever in her alluring ensemble which featured a satin, lace-up corset, gem-encrusted mini shorts, racy black stockings and a pair of heeled velvet boots.

Helen was paired with Gorka Marquez on Strictly

In terms of hair and makeup, the former Blue Peter presenter styled her luscious blonde locks into 1920s finger waves for some added va-va-voom. Helen completed her bold look with defined brows, dewy skin and a hint of sparkle.

Over on Instagram, the official page for Strictly's live tour shared a striking photograph of Helen and Kai, her new dance partner, nailing a group dance position.

In the caption, Strictly's social team penned: "The winners tonight for the final performance in @utilitaarenabirmingham were... @helenskelton and @kaiwidd. Congratulations on your second win of the tour! Next stop @nottinghamarena!"

