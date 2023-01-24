Tom Cruise's son Connor celebrates famous dad's Oscar news

It was nothing but celebration in Tom Cruise's household as it was announced that his latest hit, Top Gun: Maverick, received six Oscar nominations.

While the actor was not able to nab himself a nod for Best Actor, he did receive one for his work as a producer in the form of a Best Picture recognition.

VIDEO: Tom Cruise in the Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Loading the player...

A pure feeling of joy came from Connor Cruise, his adoptive son from his marriage to Nicole Kidman, who took to social media with his thoughts.

He simply showed support for his famous dad's achievement by sharing a photograph showcasing all the film's nods with a series of trophy emojis.

MORE: Tom Cruise makes video appearance to mourn loss of lawyer to the stars

TRENDING NOW: NCIS confirms return of well-loved character - and fans are excited

Alongside Best Picture, the box office and critical hit has also garnered nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Film Editing, Sound, Visual Effects, and Original Song for Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand.

While fans celebrated the recognition, there was a small uproar over its snub for Best Cinematography, and an even bigger one for Tom being passed over for an acting trophy.

Connor reacted with excitement upon learning of his dad's Oscar nominations

Fans left comments like: "Tom Cruise deserved a best actor nomination!" and: "Where's best actor for Tom?! The man did so much behind the scenes and delivered such an incredible performance."

The five making the cut for Best Actor are Paul Mescal for Aftersun, Bill Nighy for Living, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Austin Butler for Elvis, and Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son Connor's new fishing video leaves fans in awe

ALSO POPULAR: Today stars bid farewell to another member of the team

Tom and Nicole are parents to Connor, 28, and daughter Bella Kidman Cruise, an artist who lives in London with her husband Max Parker, who recently turned 30 and prefers to keep her private life under wraps.

Tom has a close relationship with both his children

Connor, meanwhile, leads his own life away from the spotlight as a deep sea fishing and barbecue enthusiast, frequently sharing snippets from his adventures living off the land and sea.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.