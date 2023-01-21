Today stars bid farewell to another member of the team Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb led the goodbyes

Just days after bidding farewell to a valued member of the Today team, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were leading the goodbyes again as they revealed another colleague is leaving the show.

Taking to the air on Friday, Savannah and Hoda were joined by their co-anchors Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Carson Daly to pay tribute to "someone we adore" as they announced that Today show photographer Helen Healey had worked her last day.

Turning to the camera, Hoda said: "We just want to give a shout-out to someone we adore around here. She's one of our photographers on the set, her name is Helen Healey."

The camera then panned to Helen who was standing off to the side and filmed her emotional reaction as she listened to the kind words spoken by the team.

"Today is Helen's last day, she's captured a lot of magical moments for us, but she'll be around, and we'll be seeing her again soon," Hoda continued. "Helen, we love you and just wanted to say we're happy you spent some time with us."

Craig could then be heard saying that every time he saw Helen she was "always smiling", and Savannah agreed, adding that the photographer "radiates goodness and sweetness".

The Today team will miss Helen

"Helen, we will miss you, but you'll be back, we know you will. Thank you for everything," Savannah added.

Helen shared a clip of their touching tribute on her Instagram, which she captioned: "What an incredible day to wrap such a special experience! Thank you to everyone @todayshow who showed me so much love today and every day! While I'm sad to go, I'm excited to see what's to come and I hope to be back soon."

Savannah commented on Helen's post, writing: "Love you, sweet one". She also took to her own Instagram Stories to share some behind-the-scenes photos with Helen and Hoda, which she captioned: "We will miss you @helen_healey".

