Paul Mescal's family sadness amid Oscars nomination joy The Normal People actor has been given an Oscars nod

Paul Mescal, 26, has been nominated for a 2023 Oscar in the category of Best Actor For a Leading Role, for his starring role in Aftersun, but the wonderful news was bittersweet for the star as his mother battles bone marrow cancer.

Taking to Twitter, Paul's sister Nell penned: "My mum got a haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy and then Paul got nominated for an Oscar life is so crazy."

WATCH: Paul Mescal's embarassing on-set confession

Loading the player...

The Normal People star's sister, who often features on Paul's social media as they duet together, received an outpouring of love after her tweet, with fans adding positive comments.

"That will be a tonic for your mum, to see her son shine. Courage to you, as you make space for it all. Life is so very crazy," wrote one, and: "Wishing you that the joy in life’s good bits can make up for and carry you over the not-so-good bits. All the best to you all, nell," added another.

Nell also shared a screenshot of the family FaceTime, when the family got the news of Paul's Oscar hopes.

Paul's sister Nell shared the family's FaceTime online

"What a special moment. massive congrats to him and you all!" wrote one follower, and: "Nell I’m so happy I feel like a family member," added another.

Competing against Paul in the Oscars category is Austin Butler for his role in Elvis, Colin Farrell for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser in The Whale and Bill Nighy in Living.

All 23 categories were announced in a global live stream from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Paul has been nominated for an Oscar

Acting legend Jamie Lee Curtis has been nominated for her first Academy Award.

The actress received a Best Supporting Actress nod for her incredible performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once alongside Angela Bassett, Kerry Condon, Hong Chau, and Stephanie Hsu.

We can't wait for award season now!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.