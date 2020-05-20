Prince Charles and Camilla celebrated the five-year anniversary since their visit to County Sligo earlier this week, which is incidentally the main setting of the hugely popular BBC Three TV show, Normal People. The royal couple's visit to the country marked their first official joint visit to Ireland, and Charles released a touching statement about how much Sligo meant to them.

Prince Charles and Camilla in County Sligo

The Prince of Wales said: "My wife and I cherish such special memories of our visit to Sligo five years ago, and of each of the visits we have made to Ireland in every year since. It has meant so much to us that we have been able to play our small part in the vital process of reconciliation on the island of Ireland and towards reaffirming the essential bond between the people of Ireland and the people of the United Kingdom. Although it is a matter of particular sadness that, due to the current public health crisis, we are unable to visit Ireland and Northern Ireland this year, we very much look forward to visiting again once happier times return."

Normal People is mostly set in Sligo

In the series, Connell and Marianne's lives begin in the town of Carricklea in Sligo, Ireland. Although Carricklea is a fictional town, Sligo is a coastal seaport and town based in County Sligo, north-west Ireland, within the western province of Connacht. The show was also filmed in Dublin, where Connell and Marianne attend university, Italy and Sweden. Fans were delighted to discover that you could stay in the beautiful Italian villa from the show, which is called Il Casale Tenuta Verzano. The property is located just outside of Rome, and it is currently listed on Airbnb from just £35 per night.

