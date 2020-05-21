Celebrity viewers: the famous faces obsessed with Normal People These stars are loving the drama as much as we are

It's safe to say that Normal People on BBC has been getting a lot of attention recently. The drama, adapted from Sally Rooney's novel, has been the talk of TV town thanks so its stellar performances from its lead actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones and gripping plot. And it seems it's not just ordinary viewers that are loving the show. The series has captured the hearts of celebrities, too! These famous faces are just as obsessed with the show and us – find out who they are below...

WATCH: Normal People's Paul Mescal sings Chandelier

James Corden

Gavin and Stacey actor and Late Night TV host James Corden was singing the show's praises recently after he finished watching all 12 episodes on American network Hulu. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote a lengthy review: "Underplaying the impact of Normal People on @hulu has had on me for just a moment. I honestly think it may have changed my life," Corden wrote. "[It's] the best show I've watched in so long. [Daisy Edgar Jones] and [Paul Mescal] are extraordinary. It's ALL extraordinary." Lead actor Paul clearly couldn't believe his claim to fame, as he retweeted James' post writing: "[WHAT] IS HAPPENNING!!!" James loved the show so much, he then invited Paul and Daisy onto his show.

James Corden tweeted how much he loved Normal People

Kourtney Kardashian

Like all of us, Kourtney Kardashian has nothing but love for the drama. The mum-of-three posted a picture of her watching the show at home on her Instagram stories while putting a simple caption: "This show" complete with a red love-heart emoji.

Kourtney posted on her Instagram stories gushing about the series

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Not only can Paul act, but he can also sing! This talent (which has made fans fall even deeper in love) caught the attention of musical mogul Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber. The Irish star has recently engaged in a social media exchange with hailed composer and musical theatre creator to discuss an exciting new collaboration. Taking to Twitter to speak to Paul directly, the musical theatre legend wrote: @mescal_paul Hi Paul! I heard that you are part of the Phantom alumni, fancy a singalong? – ALW." The 24-year-old actor responded, clearly enthused, commenting: "OMG is this a real thing" along with a love-heart emoji. This NEEDS to happen.

Andrew was impressed with Paul's talent

Gemma Collins

Former TOWIE member and reality star Gemma Collins wanted to express her love for the show and for Paul directly. The TV personality took to Paul's Instagram to leave a comment on one of his posts praising the Irish actor. "Loved you in Normal People!!! Fantastic," she wrote. We couldn't agree more, Gem!

Chris O'Dowd

Bridesmaids actor and husband of Dawn O'Porter, Chris O'Dowd also took to social media to praise the show. The comedy actor, who made a name for himself after appearing in The IT Crowd before heading stateside, wrote "If anyone in them [sic] United States needs something to watch, may I recommend 'Normal People' on Hulu. Utterly beautiful." Irish-born Chris then added a hilarious theory on how a second season of the show would go like. "Connell opens his front door to find a tall, weary-eyed local man smiling back at him. It's Connell's estranged father. He is wearing a necklace, two bracelets and an earring and is flanked by his new wife, Beyoncé. Connell masks his surprise."

Actor and comedian Chris O'Dowd sang the show's praises

Sarah Solemani

Bridget Jones' Baby and Ridley Road star Sarah Solemani found watching Normal People a pretty emotional experience (who didn't?) according to her Twitter. The actress wrote: "Finally picked myself off the floor to tweet about #NormalPeople on Hulu. Exquisite. Every move. Watch and forgive your younger self that love/pain/sex/shame. A close comfort in uncomfortable times. Bravo @DaisyEdgarJones @mescal_paul and team!"

Jodie Comer

Daisy Edgar Jones recently revealed that Killing Eve actress is a big fan of the show! Speaking on Elizabeth Day's How to Fail podcast, Daisy explained that, as a big fan of Jodie's, she couldn't believe her luck when the actress sang her praises. "[The celebrity reaction] is something that's been a bit bonkers. Jodie Comer, she did a post about it and that for me was like 'what?!' because I love [her] and think she's incredible, and it's just amazing."

Killing Eve actress Jodie loves the show

