Al Roker leaves his co-stars stunned with his quick-witted comment The NBC News meteorologist definitely took a big swing

Al Roker definitely wasn't one to let an opportunity for a quip go flying by and definitely showed he wasn't afraid to go there on the latest installment of the Today Show.

While he sat with his co-stars Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, they discussed a story on the fastest and slowest talking states in the country.

VIDEO: Al Roker makes surprise dig at co-star in hilarious comeback post

Before the list came up, they all expressed that they expected New York or New Jersey to rank highly, although the results were quite the shock.

"This one might surprise you, Minnesota!" Hoda declared of the fastest talking state, and it was clear her co-hosts didn't believe it either as their gasps were quite audible in the background.

"How did New York not crack top five? How is that possible?" Savannah asked, and Hoda added an incredulous: "Or Jersey?"

"I don't get that," Al replied, before quipping: "And Jersey…unintelligible," but before he could begin to defend himself, it sunk in with the group.

Al's quick-witted jab left his co-stars taken by surprise

Hoda couldn't stop herself from laughing while Craig and Savannah let out an echo of "Wow," as the latter even added: "Shots fired by Al Roker."

The ever hilarious NBC meteorologist donned a sheepish expression as he then said: "Oh, I'm sorry, did I say that out loud?"

As they looked at the list of the slowest speaking states, they were less surprised by the results, with Louisiana and South Carolina making the top two.

This gave them the chance to pick on Hoda, who claimed Louisiana as her adopted home state, and Craig, who was from South Carolina.

The Today stars often good-naturedly pick on each other

They even joked about the latter's slower pace, with Savannah saying: "We give you a five second script, and you can read it in 10-15, can you not?" and Craig enjoyed playing into it.

