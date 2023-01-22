Today's Al Roker shares bittersweet family change involving son Nick

Today star Al Roker shared a bittersweet moment with his followers on Saturday as he dropped his son Nick back off to college.

The presenter and his family have had a tough time of it recently due to his ill health, which saw the 68-year-old hospitalized twice due to blood clots traveling to his lungs.

Taking to Instagram, the television personality gave fans a glimpse into the family's road trip to Nick's university.

Sharing a selfie showing his wife Deborah sitting beside him in the front of their car, whilst Nick sat in the back seat along with his luggage, Al wrote in the caption: "Dropping Nick back at college. Not sure who's smiling more: him or us? I love this kid."

Fans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the family photo, with one person writing: "Always bittersweet!" while another added: "I think you are all happy especially since Al continues to thrive!!"

Deborah also marked the moment on her Instagram page, posting the same snap. She penned in the caption: "Holidays and 2022 are officially over for this clan. Don't be fooled the smiles."

Al and Deborah drover their son Nick back to college on Saturday

Fans sympathized with the 62-year-old, with one person writing in the comments: "No matter how old they are every time they leave it’s like the first time they left," while another added: "So hard to send them back. Every. Time."

Nick, who helped look after his father during his illness along with his sisters Leila and Courtney, started college in the summer, leaving his mom and dad empty-nesters.

Nick is the youngest of Al's three children and is "somewhere on the (autism) spectrum and maybe obsessive-compulsive," the TV star previously told Guideposts magazine.

At the time Al added: "But those labels can be frustrating; they don't begin to describe who Nick really is."

