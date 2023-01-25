Andy Murray resumes parenting duties with the most relatable post The tennis champion and his wife Kim share four children

Andy Murray has had a busy few weeks following his turn at the Australian Open this month.

However, by Wednesday, the tennis star was back to parenting duties as he went on the school run with his children.

The 35-year-old shares four young children with his wife Kim – and there's no denying how much of a hands-on dad Andy really is.

On dropping off his eldest daughter Sophie, he tweeted: "School drop off this morning. My 6-year-old 'daddy don't give me a kiss and a cuddle anymore when you drop me…just stay in the car.' [teary-eyed emoji] tough game. Back to reality!"

Fans were quick to respond, with many being able to relate. "It'll return. Happened to me when I was taking my son to school and I now get great hugs when I greet and leave my son who’s in his late 20s," wrote one.

Another said: "My 9yr old recently told me he is too old to call me mummy. It's just mum now." A third post read: "Awww. It's a good sign though! Confidence enough to feel independent."

The couple share four children together

Both Andy and Kim are doting parents to their four young children; Sophia, six, Edie, five, three-year-old son Teddie and a fourth child - another girl - who was born in March 2021.

During a chat with HELLO! back in November, Andy touched upon missing his loved ones when he is on tour. "For me, this time of year is the end of the tennis season, so it's a bit of a time to reflect, and also it means I get to be at home with my family," he explained. "That's probably the best thing for me. I miss them all so much when I'm away."

Throughout his glittering career, his wife has been an incredible pillar of support and at every turn, she has been there for him. "My wife is the kindest, for continuing to allow me to follow my dream and play tennis," he stated.

With tennis in both Andy and Kim's blood, it comes as no surprise that their eldest child is showing signs of loving the sport. Asked if they play tennis, Andy replied: "A little bit - my eldest daughter is enjoying playing now and the others are getting into it, although the youngest two are still a bit small to hit a ball yet."

