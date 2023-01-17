Andy Murray shares emotional message after latest success The tennis player is competing in the Australian Open

Andy Murray is on cloud nine following his incredible first-round win over Italian player Matteo Berrettini during the Australian Open.

Shortly after the thrilling match at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday, the former world number one took to Twitter to thank his fans for their ongoing support.

He tweeted: "Thanks to everyone for all the kind messages. We left it all out there. Hope you enjoyed the show. [heart emoji]."

Fans were quick to reply with heartwarming messages, with one writing: "You were fantastic. Such an inspiration again & again. Congratulations, enjoy!" Another stated: "It was like the good old days - absolute torture and brilliant entertainment. Huge congrats on a huge win."

A third post read: "So impressed by you again, Andy. I wish you all the very best for the rest of the tournament. Your hard work and dedication is paying off. You are amazing, making all Scots so very proud!"

Andy, 35, revealed he was "incredibly proud" of his latest victory, saying: "I will be feeling it this evening and tomorrow but right now I'm unbelievably happy and proud of myself.

Andy looked pleased after his first-round match

"I've been working to give myself the opportunity to perform in matches like this and against players like Matteo. It paid off tonight."

He added: "I was a bit lucky at the end with the net cord, but it felt like some of the tennis was really good. He's an unbelievable player and one of the best competitors."

The two-time Wimbledon champion, who has three major grand slams under his belt, will play Italian star Fabio Fognini or Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round on Thursday.

