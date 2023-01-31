Super Bowl 2023 headline show left uncertain with just 2 weeks to go This year's Super Bowl sees the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles

The 2023 Super Bowl is less than two weeks away and the excitement is already mounting after it was revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

But it's not just the game that's a huge draw as many are counting down the days to see Rihanna make her long-awaited comeback and perform at the halftime show – however, her performance is not the only one of the night.

According to TMZ, Jason Derulo is in a race against time to make sure he can still headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate, which happens prior to the big game, after injuring himself during a basketball game three weeks ago.

The publication claims that the Wiggle singer was playing a friendly game when he leaped into the air for a rebound before landing awkwardly on a rival player's foot. Jason is now left walking with a cane after sustaining a small break in his foot and a torn ligament.

The singer is understood to have avoided surgery after having stem cell injections to speed up his recovery ahead of the Super Bowl show and is now undergoing daily physical therapy.

We're baaaaaack for year 3️⃣ of #TikTokTailgate

Me and @theblackkeys are kicking things off for us at our 2023 TikTok Tailgate!

Catch the show on Feb. 12 on @NFL @tiktok_us #superbowl pic.twitter.com/zVrjbYBjsV — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) January 28, 2023

Jason is set to headline NFL TikTok Tailgate

While he may not be fully recovered by the time he is due to headline the show alongside The Black Keys, Jason is still expected to perform, even if he needs his cane or crutches to do so.

Last week, it was announced that Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph is officially part of the pre-game line-up for Super Bowl LVII.

Before the game starts, the actress will sing a rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing. Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, and Babyface will sing America the Beautiful. The 57th annual Super Bowl airs on Fox on Sunday, February 12.

