All we know about Rihanna's new music ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show The Lift Me Up singer is making her big comeback

Rihanna set the internet ablaze when she announced that she would be making her big return to the stage and music this February.

Back in September, the singer stunned everyone when she announced that she would be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show this time.

But is the singer also set to release any new music ahead of the show? While she did break her silence on the matter, read more about all we know!

Rihanna tackled the conversation surrounding her time away from the music industry in a teaser shared ahead of the holiday weekend by Apple Music.

The short clip simply featured a barrage of news sound bytes in which the singer's time away from the spotlight was questioned and people implored for her to release new material.

However, she simply responded by shushing them and then dancing to her own song Needed Me as the logo for the Halftime Show then appeared.

Rihanna's announcement quickly accrued millions of likes and comments

The Barbadian has not clarified whether new music will coincide with the Halftime Show as of yet, as most artists of the past have chosen to spotlight their existing catalog of hits rather than focus on new ones, but the nature of streaming could change things.

The We Found Love singer has not released a studio album since 2016's Anti, almost seven years ago, and has kept up a light stream of singles.

After releasing Lemon in 2017, she took a hiatus from the industry before releasing Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, which has already received Golden Globe and Critics Choice noms.

She also performed another tune on the soundtrack, Born Again, which saw a quieter release with the album and was featured in the film's end credits.

The singer is releasing a "Sport Day" Savage x Fenty drop

Slated for 12 February, the show will mark her first live performance in five years, a time she has mostly spent building her empire with Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty lingerie.

