NCIS star Vanessa Lachey shares son's sadness in touching post The TV star has three children with her husband Nick Lachey

NCIS actress Vanessa Lachey has taken to Instagram to share a touching post about her son's sadness over the football results – and we're sure many can relate!

The star, who plays Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, posted a screenshot of a series of text messages between her and her children, including ten-year-old Camden, as they discussed whether they could play a round of Fortnite.

The mother-of-three says in one message: "Cam you can't either, school nite [sic]," which prompts her son to respond: "No Fortnite?" Vanessa then decided to give some leeway by replying: "One hour."

Camden then responded: "You don't really realize that I'm still sad about the football game," to which his mom writes back: "I do baby, but Fortnite won't solve anything. Rules are rules."

We're sure a lot of parents can relate to this conversation!

The relatable exchange was shared on Vanessa's Instagram Story who captioned the screenshot: "When the Bengals lose, small Nick takes it hard!" The Cincinnati Bengals lost out on a spot in the upcoming Superbowl after being beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs, who will instead play the Philadelphia Eagles in the upcoming tournament.

Meanwhile, the Lachey family recently celebrated their daughter Brooklyn's eighth birthday with a big party complete with delicious treats! Vanessa shared with her fans: "We had a little celebration for the birthday girl. @kinderus birthday packs made party prep fun and easy.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey with their three children

"Each Kinder Joy egg has both a toy AND a treat making it the perfect party favor. There are also 100 different toys! Link in bio to get yours #ad #KinderJoy."

The family have an idyllic life and now reside in Oahu, Hawaii. Vanessa and Nick have married for 11 years, after tying the knot on one of Richard Branson's private islands. They had been living in Los Angeles but moved in 2021 to accommodate Vanessa's role on the CBS series.

