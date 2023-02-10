Celine Dion looks so different in rare family photo with father Celine is leaning on her family's support during her health battle

Celine Dion has always been a family person, and is currently surrounded by her beloved sons as she remains at home after being diagnosed with the rare disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome.

The French-Canadian singer is mom to three children, twins Nelson and Eddy, 12, and René-Charles, 21, who have been lending her love and support.

Celine was married to her late husband, her son's father, René Angelil for 22 years before his passing in 2016, and she grew up the younfest of 14 children in a happy home with her mother Therese and father Adhémar - who was one of the first people she posed for a picture with when her first English-language album Unison was released in 1990.

A post shared by her official Instagram account revealed the picture of a beaming Adhemar as he held the vunyl record, and Celine wrapped him close.

The post read: "Today on #VinylRecordDay we're throwing it back to Céline's first French and English vinyls! Which Celine vinyls are in your collection? – Team Celine."

Adhemar sadly passed away in 2003 but Celine has often spoken about how his good values helped her achieve her success.

Celine and her beloved father

In the past, she's written heartfelt tributes to him on social media. "Papa, I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have had a dad like you," Celine said alongside another black-and-white image with her father. "You will always be my #1 fan. I love you!"

Back in 2010, the mom-of-three said she considered motherhood to be the most "challenging and rewarding job" she ever had.

"I think we are very blessed to have the opportunity and a blessing to be a mother," she said, according to ABC News. "I think when you have a child, it's like there's another heart that grows inside of you. You have this like second heart."



