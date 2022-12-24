Celine Dion shares touching message following emotional medical news The My Heart Will Go On singer revealed she had Stiff Person Syndrome earlier this month

Celine Dion has been out of the public eye for most of 2022 as she has been living with Stiff Person Syndrome, which she told fans about earlier this month.

On Saturday, the singer shared an emotional message with her followers, in her first appearance since the diagnosis. Dressed in a purple and white jacket the star shared some touching words with her followers, and you can find out what she said in the video below.

Celine looked beautiful in the video and she wore some fashionable accessories as she added some stud earrings to her ensemble.

Captioning the video, she penned: "Happy Holidays to all, Joyeuses fêtes à tous - Céline xx…"

Fans were quick to return the sentiments to the Canadian megastar as they offered their own Christmas messages to the singer.

Celine opened up about her medical diagnosis earlier this month in a hard-hitting video that she shared with fans explaining what it meant for her.

Celine shared a sweet message with fans

She also said: "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

Alongside the footage, the message read: "Celine Dion reschedules Spring 2023 shows to 2024, and cancels eight of her summer 2023 shows."

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to Celine, with one writing: "Please take care of yourself Celine," while another wrote: "We send so much love for you right now! Stay strong and take care of yourself!" A third added: "Take care, hope you get better soon."

The singer has remained mostly silent on her social media since sharing her news, with her team creating posts for her.

