Celine Dion is spending some much-needed time away from the concert stage after announcing last month that she'd been diagnosed with a rare disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome.

As a result, the singer was forced to cancel all her scheduled shows while she focused on her recovery from persistent muscle spasms.

In the meantime, though, the French-Canadian star has kept busy with other projects, including the upcoming musical romantic comedy Love Again.

The film stars Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan, with Celine slated to play a supporting role and even provide music for its soundtrack.

Slated for a May 12 release, Love Again features Celine playing herself as she helps unite the two lead characters.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Priyanka briefly touched on the film and specifically Celine's role, shedding some light on her persona off the world class stages. "She's so funny in this movie," she gushed.

Celine will star in the upcoming Love Again alongside Priyanka and Sam

Sam had also previously confessed that he enjoyed working with the singer and that she'd written a new song for the film, which was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me Now, based on Celine's 1996 song.

The Because You Loved Me performer was forced to cancel her remaining summer shows for 2023 and reschedule a majority of her tour to next year.

She released a video explaining the circumstances, tearfully saying: "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through…

The singer is recovering at home surrounded by family

"It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

