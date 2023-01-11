Celine Dion's fans are emotional as she shares nostalgic video amid health battle The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has been going through a difficult time

Celine Dion has had a tough few years and has been battling ill health, resulting in her being unable to continue with her world tour.

However, this week, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker reminded fans of happier times as she shared a throwback video of her singing with the late Luciano Pavarotti.

The footage showed the pair rehearsing in the studios while performing the song, I Hate You Then I Love You, in 1997.

The nostalgic footage left many of Celine's fans emotional as they remembered her impressive singing talents early in her career.

"Celine you are the best, I swear," one wrote alongside a crying face emoji, while another wrote: "Rest in peace for ever Luciano Pavarotti." A third simply responded with a crying face emoji.

While the singer has been keeping a low profile of late, she did share footage of herself wishing her followers a merry Christmas on December 24.

Celine Dion's fans were overcome with emotion after seeing a throwback video of the star

The mother-of-three had previously shared footage of herself at the beginning of December, where she explained her lengthy absence and the health condition she was battling - stiff person syndrome.

The star explained that stiff person syndrome impacts "one in a million people," and is a rare neurological disorder.

Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch and emotional distress.

Celine's condition is characterised by muscle spasms. Sufferers are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than men.

Celine Dion is an award-winning singer

At the time of explaining her health battle, the star said: "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

Alongside the footage, the message read: "Celine Dion reschedules Spring 2023 shows to 2024, and cancels eight of her summer 2023 shows."

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to Celine, with one writing: "Please take care of yourself Celine," while another wrote: "We send so much love for you right now! Stay strong and take care of yourself!" A third added: "Take care, hope you get better soon."

