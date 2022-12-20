Celine Dion marks emotional milestone amid health diagnosis as fans send support The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has been going through a difficult time

Celine Dion has been keeping a low profile over the past few months and recently revealed to her fans some upsetting news regarding her health.

The award-winning hitmaker is suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome and has been inundated with supportive messages since opening up about the condition last month.

POPULAR NOW: GMA3 experiences major change as David Muir takes charge

At the beginning of the week, Celine took to Instagram to share some more uplifting news though, as she marked the 25th anniversary of her hit song, My Heart Will Go On.

WATCH: Celine Dion leaves fans stunned with performance posted amid health battle

Loading the player...

Throwback footage of her singing the Titanic themetune on stage was shared online, alongside a heartfelt message.

It read: "25 years ago today, the highly anticipated Titanic movie was released in theaters becoming the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, and it remained so, for 12 years! Accompanying this legendary movie, a legendary song: My Heart Will Go On. To commemorate this anniversary, you can now watch Celine performing this iconic song during her These Are Special Times TV Special! -Team Celine."

TRENDING NOW: Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana is so grown up in rare photo - and wait 'til you see her hair!

ALSO POPULAR: Today's Dylan Dreyer brings fans to tears with an emotional update on Al Roker

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What a beautiful voice," while another wrote: "The best voice for the best movie, your voice has made me feel countless emotions in this movie. Eternally grateful." A third added: "Sending love to you Celine."

Celine is being supported by her family during this difficult time

Many couldn't believe that it had been a quarter of a decade since it's release and were astounded at the post.

At the beginning of December, Celine shared an emotional video with her fans on social media where she spoke out for the first time about her health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. She opened up about this condition while tearfully canceling and postponing numerous tour dates due to "persistent muscle spasms," over the past year, which are a result of the condition.

MORE: Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff person syndrome: what are the symptoms and causes?

MORE: Jennifer Garner praises 'beloved' Celine Dion after singer shares heartbreaking health diagnosis

She also said: "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

Celine has been open about her health struggles

Her sister, Claudette Dion, had previously opened up about the star's health back in November 2021.

Talking to French magazine, Voici, she said: "What's happening to her is sad. But it's not serious, otherwise she would have told me. Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong. I know she's in good spirits."

ALSO POPULAR: Prince Harry makes claim 'they were happy to lie to protect' Prince William in dramatic new Netflix trailer

When she first revealed that she had medical problems affecting her performance she said she was undergoing treatment for it - and she continues to do so.

In January 2022, she then canceled the North American leg of her Courage world tour for the same reason, saying: "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.