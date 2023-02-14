Sharon Stone fights back tears as she breaks silence following brother Patrick's death The actress lost her younger brother

Sharon Stone is mourning the loss of her brother Patrick who sadly passed away on Sunday morning following a battle with heart disease.

TMZ reports that his passing is being ruled by the coroner's office as "sudden cardiac death".

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sharon, 64, shared a tearful video of herself confirming her brother's death.

Fighting back tears, the celeb said: "This is to confirm that yes we did lose my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, to a heart attack yesterday. Yes, he is the man who was the father to River who we lost last year at 11-months-old."

She continued: "He is survived by his wife Tasha and his son Hunter and his daughter Kaylee. Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief.

Sharon penned a moving tribute

"And we appreciate all of your condolences. Yes we've had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years, as so many of you also have."

She finished by adding: "I thank you very much for the love and support that you're showing us and we just ask you to continue to be kind. Thank you."

In her caption, Sharon penned: "Godspeed Patrick Joseph Stone," followed by a heartbroken emoji.

Fans were quick to share their condolences, with John Travolta writing: "Dearest Sharon, I'm so sorry for your loss. I do understand very well what you're going through. With love -JT," whilst a second remarked: "Wow mama. I'm so sorry. Will be thinking of you and your family during this nightmare you're going through."

The actress at the Cannes film festival

A third gushed: "Godspeed Patrick, and deepest condolences to you and your entire family," and a fourth added: "Sending so much love and strength your way Sharon. I'm so sorry."

According to TMZ Patrick's wife Tasha shared a statement announcing the devastating news. "My heart feels like it's been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River... I don't know what else to say, he was my world," she said.

"I'm not sure what life is supposed to look like without my husband by my side and quite honestly I don't want to, but I will of course. I just hope that you always stay by my side watching over Hunter, Kaylee and I."

