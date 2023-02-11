Sharon Stone's lookalike sister shares update on mom after stroke

Sharon Stone has shared a wonderful update on her mom, 90-year-old Dorothy Stone, 16 months after she suffered from a stroke. The acclaimed actress's sister Kelly posted a picture of Dorothy with her grandson, and Sharon reposted the picture on Instagram captioning the Story: "Generations of love."

In the picture, Dorothy looked incredible, wearing a black and white checked blazer with black pants and a black crossbody bag. Standing tall and wrapping her arms around her grandson, Dororthy rocked large black sunglasses and had a big smile on her face.

"So amazing how your precious mom rebounds !!! And looks terrific !!" commented one follower as another added how "beautiful" Dorothy looked.

Sharon, her mother, and her late grandmother have all suffered strokes, and Sharon is now an advocate for brain ageing diseases that disproportionately affect women. In an interview with Variety in 2019, she spoke about her personal experience with the issue.

"This is why I do it, my mother had a stroke," she said. "My grandmother had a stroke. I had a massive stroke – and a nine-day brain bleed."

She went on to share that following her own stroke, she struggled with both her personal and professional life, including keeping custody of her son.

Dorothy and her grandson

"People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind," she said. "From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don’t think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover — it took me about seven years."

Sharon is mom to three sons, Roan, 22, Laird, 17, and Quinn, 16, whom she adopted after suffering a miscarriage in 2000 while married to second husband Phil Bronstein.

Sharon, Kelly and Dorothy with Sharon's three sons

"When you adopt, you [realize] any child could be your child, any person could be your relative. After that you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself," she penned for British Vogue in 2019.

On finding out she'd be getting to adopt Roan, she said: "It was on our way home afterwards, one of the darkest moments of my life, that I got a call from an adoption lawyer: he had a client with a baby boy due in a few weeks. Would I be his mother? I felt as if God was throwing me a life raft."

