Sharon Stone drapes herself in sequins for dazzling surprise appearance

Sharon Stone proved why she's the ultimate icon, appearing alongside singer Sam Smith on SNL.

As Sam sang their latest song, Gloria, dressed head to toe in gold sequins, Sharon made a statement too, reclining in a strapless gold dress at the front of the stage, driving fans and famous friends wild.

Sharon was channeling the goddess of love and beauty, Aphrodite, and looked divine, with singer Jessie Ware writing: "Obsessed with everything about this," while Rita Ora wrote: "You look amazing."

Kate Beckinsale said what we were all thinking, simply commenting: "Goddess."

Sharon Stone was a total goddess in gold sequins

Sharon looked ageless in her sultry gold gown, complete with a daringly high thigh split, revealing her lean limbs. The 64-year-old works hard for her showstopping physique, and typically works out four or five times a week.

She likes to mix up her routine by including pilates, total-body stretches, strength training, yoga, and dance.

Sharon Stone appeared on stage alongside Sam Smith

"Every time I exercise, I do something different based on which areas need to get in motion," she told Shape. If she can't make it to a gym, Sharon gets creative and will do leg lifts in the bath with water resistance.

She follows a healthy diet too, with lots of low-glycemic foods such as quinoa, lentils, and vegetables.

She also enjoys fish, lean meat, and eggs. She likes to eat what she wants but makes sure not to overindulge. Some of her favourite dishes include grilled chicken, lamb, salmon, and lean steaks with steamed vegetables.

Sharon also cut out alcohol, following Madonna's lead. "I drank so little to begin with. But seven years ago, I was training, and I wanted to get really cut up," she said.

"I looked at Madonna — we're the same age — and I asked my trainer, 'What am I not doing? Find out what she's doing!' She came back and said, 'I don't think she drinks any alcohol.' So I decided to try zero for three months. And I saw a huge difference!"

