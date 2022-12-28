Sharon Stone delights fans with unexpected baby photo that gets fans talking She captured the hearts of her fans

Sharon Stone has got her fans excited with an incredibly cute baby photo over the festive period.

Feeling festive, the Basic Instinct star shared the Christmassy post with her Instagram following over the weekend. In the photo, the baby was dressed up in a cute traditional Santa Claus outfit complete with a hooded hat.

The perfect photo to kick off the Christmas celebrations. A lover of the festivities, Sharon wished her followers a very merry Christmas.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: "Merry Christmas from Cosmo." The happy photo touched the hearts of many of her followers who were eager to respond with loving and kind words.

Among the sea of comments, one wrote: "May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. And may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. Have a Merry Christmas!"

"Merry Christmas, health and happiness to you!" Others added. "Merry Christmas 2022, God Bless us with Love, Peace and Joy."

"Merry christmas Cosmo, Merry christmas Sharon, Happy holidays and God bless you Sharon and your beautiful Family."

Recently, Sharon was one of the many admirers of Prince George’s festive painting. Prince George, nine, painted a beautiful reindeer in the snow as a Christmas card.

On Christmas Day, his proud parents - the Prince and Princess of Wales - shared a photograph of a painting with the rest of the world. Everyone was impressed with his artistic ability.

The painting showed a reindeer, with a little heap of snow on its nose, and a number of robins balancing on its antlers, painted with great style and character.

Painted against the backdrop of a beautiful blue sky, snow was falling all around the creature. Commenting on the work of art, Sharon said: "Excellent work George, and welcome to Los Angeles."

