Vanessa Feltz reveals the 'best is yet to come' after split from fiancé Ben Ofoedu The This Morning star paid a visit to Ireland

Newly-single Vanessa Feltz has been adjusting to life since splitting from her long-term partner, Ben Ofoedu – and on Saturday, the TV star welcomed a positive 'sign'.

Over on Instagram, the 60-year-old broadcaster delighted fans with a new video of herself exploring a stony beach in Ireland. In the joyous clip, Vanessa could be seen admiring a large pebble engraved with the word, 'change.'

Sharing her discovery, the star gushed: "You just won't believe this. I'm on the stoniest of stony beaches and look at what my grandson just found. It's a stone saying 'change' on it. I feel as if it's a sign! Do I believe in signs? I don't know, but surely this is one of them."

She continued: "Change! The best is yet to come. Happy Saturday."

Vanessa with her 'change' stone

Fans and friends were quick to comment, with one writing: "Issa sign… Change is tough and we often get forced into it. But hell, some chapters have to end before we have the opportunity of starting a new one!" while a second penned: "The BEST is definitely yet to come!!!!" followed by a red heart emoji.

Vanessa's upbeat post comes after the star announced her split from her fiancé Ben Ofoedu. And in a candid chat with Ulrika Jonsson on her TalkTV show, Vanessa explained: "I'm doing my best to put on a brave face. After all, I'm at work, this is my job.

The star paid a visit to Ireland

"I don't want to burden my listeners and viewers by looking thoroughly miserable, so they dread watching the programme and thinking, 'Oh God, is Vanessa falling apart before our very eyes?' So I'm trying to do a professional job and bear up."

The 60-year-old TV star, who shares daughters Allegra and Saskia with her ex-husband Michael Kurer, got engaged to Ben, 50, in December 2006, but they split before they exchanged vows.

The former couple called it quits

She confirmed their separation on Instagram, telling her followers that "once the trust in a relationship is gone then you can't really get it back." And in a new interview with The Mirror, Vanessa's ex confirmed how he'd been unfaithful to the presenter.

"I'm sorry for all the pain caused to Vanessa, to her family, to mine. We had an amazing 16 years. It wasn't perfect, but it was amazing. I truly love her. She's the love of my life," the 50-year-old said.

