Vanessa Feltz finds reason to smile after splitting from fiancé Ben Ofodeu The This Morning star is keeping her spirits up!

Vanessa Feltz has been inundated with support from fans since she announced she had split with her financé of 16 years, Ben Ofodeu. Now, in a new video, shared on Friday, the ITV regular revealed she has found a reason to smile.

The This Morning star, 60, took to her Instagram feed with the candid clip filmed in the kitchen of the home she shared with her ex-fiancé to confess how she was feeling about being home alone for the evening - but there was a surprise.

She said: "So a bit like Macaulay Culkin this home alone thing I'm not really very good at it but, I just got in this evening and was just about to get miserable. I was just thinking right I've been really brave all week, I've put my best foot forward and now I'm really really miserable and unhappy and then…" To find out what happened next, watch the video below.

After the surprise, which Vanessa credited for transforming her sad state, she said she planned to enjoy a relaxing bath and watch TV - a glorious evening in!

The open-hearted update sparked a slew of support in the comments section from friends of the radio star.

Lisa Snowden replied writing: "Adore you! You got this girl!" Vanessa's friend Kerry penned: "So pleased you are feeling all the love. The hardest week is behind you… and we’ve all got your back."

The candid update came after Loose Women panellist Jane Moore said Vanessa's "greatest revenge" is to "be happy" following the end of a relationship.

Jane wrote in her column for The Sun that she was "sad and surprised" to hear the news of Vanessa and Ben's split, before relaying her advice.

She wrote: "She's smart enough to know that the greatest revenge when someone has treated you so shabbily is to simply get on with your life and be happy."

The star also explained she expects Vanessa to: "Process and dispense with any hurt very swiftly indeed, and carry on like the true life force she is".

Jane has recently been in Vanessa's shoes as she announced the split from her husband of 20 years, Gary Farrow in December last year.

