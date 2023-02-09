Vanessa Feltz discusses career concerns following split from fiancé Ben The This Morning star was in a relationship for 16 years

Vanessa Feltz has returned to work after announcing her split from her fiancé Ben Ofoedu, but she has admitted that she's concerned about how her private love life will impact her career.

During a chat with Ulrika Jonsson on her TalkTV show, the This Morning star said she's trying to be "professional" but she's still finding the balance between being candid with her followers and ensuring she doesn't "burden" them. See her open up about their split in the video below...

"I'm doing my best to put on a brave face. After all, I'm at work, this is my job," the Strictly Come Dancing star told Ulrika. "I don't want to burden my listeners and viewers by looking thoroughly miserable so they dread watching the programme and thinking, 'Oh God, is Vanessa falling apart before our very eyes?' So I'm trying to do a professional job and bear up."

The 60-year-old TV star, who shares daughters Allegra and Saskia with her ex-husband Michael Kurer, got engaged to Ben, 50, in December 2006, but they split before they walked down the aisle.

Vanessa revealed infidelity was a factor in her breakup with Ben

During their sixteen-year relationship, Vanessa admitted they already felt like a married couple so they were in no rush to officially tie the knot.

However, she confirmed they had separated on Instagram, telling her followers that "once the trust in a relationship is gone then you can't really get it back." As well as Ben's alleged infidelity, Vanessa has revealed that their age gap was also a factor in their breakup – which she had tried to keep private.

Ben proposed in 2006 but the couple never walked down the aisle

"It wasn't me that told everybody about it, I was trying to keep it private for as long as I possibly could," she said on This Morning.

She went on to say that she has "very mixed feelings" about their separation being publicly known and says it's not "a nice feeling" to have "every single person know your private business".

She added of their age difference: "I've never really known why I'm of interest, he was younger, I was older. We were different. Now it's over, I don't know."

