Vanessa Feltz's 'greatest revenge' after split from fiancee Ben Ofoedu

Vanessa Feltz shocked fans when she revealed that she and her fiancée Ben Ofoedu, had split up after spending 16 years together. And now the star's "greatest revenge," since the break-up has been revealed.

Loose Women's Jane Moore, 60, made the revelation in her column in The Sun this week, adding that she was "sad and surprised" to hear the news of Vanessa and Ben's news.

WATCH: Vanessa Feltz reveals she feels 'terribly humiliated' as she opens up about split from ex-fiancé

In the article, she said: "She's smart enough to know that the greatest revenge when someone has treated you so shabbily is to simply get on with your life and be happy."

Vanessa announced the news on Sunday

Adding that she expects Vanessa to: "Process and dispense with any hurt very swiftly indeed, and carry on like the true life force she is".

Vanessa has been keeping her spirits up!

Jane has recently been in Vanessa's shoes as she announced the split from her husband of 20-years, Gary Farrow in December last year.

The comments made by Jane came just after a caller on Vanessa's Heartbreak helpline phoned in to tell Vanessa: "The best revenge is to just be happy," whilst reassuring the host she found love again after a traumatic breakup.

Vanessa and Ben were together for sixteen years

Talking to another caller on the show, Vanessa also agreed, the best thing to do after a breakup is to go out and enjoy yourself. She said: "You're absolutely right, that the best thing to do is go out and have a great laugh!"

Addressing the split earlier on the show, when asked by Phillip if publicly talking about the break-up has helped her, she said: "I don't think I've had much choice quite frankly because I think the story was going to come out somehow.

"It wasn't me that told everybody about it, I was trying to keep it private for as long as I possibly could."

She went on to say that she has "very mixed feelings" about their separation being publicly known and says it's not "a nice feeling" to have "every single person know your private business".

She did, however, say she was trying to "look on the bright side". "I really do want to focus on the future," she shared. "I think the best thing is to gather all the love and all the people, things and places that you love and just spend time having a good time."

